Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda who arrived here on Monday, targeted the Kerala government over weak law and order in the State.

Nadda also accused the Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan-led government of attempting to sabotage the central government's schemes.

The BJP leader said that both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) are "two sides of the same coin" as they have been soft towards communal forces and have maintained a tactical understanding to allign against the BJP.

He also mentioned the participation virtually of Hamas leader Khaled Mashal in a pro-Palestine rally in the State. "Recently, a Hamas leader joined a programme virtually in Kerala. This government was silent on this. You are bringing a bad name to the land of Gods, Kerala. Pinaraya Vijayan you have to go," the BJP leader said.

The BJP President chaired a meeting with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram as a part of his visit to the state. Nadda joined the NDA protest against the State government and said, "This government is trying to sabotage the central government's schemes."

The BJP leader claimed that the blasts in Kalamassery in Kochi during a Christian religious gathering on Sunday reflected the growing threats faced by the people of Kerala.

In his address, Nadda said "This government is involved in enhancing alcohol consumption. They are here to protect illegal alcohol distribution. This government is also trying to sabotage the central government's schemes. PM Modi had given sanction to provide 70 lakh tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, but the Pinarayi Vijayan government has only been able to provide 12 lakh tap connections. PM Modi had given sanction for National Highway 66, where we are going to make six lanes, but the present government is trying to create obstacles by not giving land."

He further targeted the Kerala government over weak law and order in the state.

"We introduced Ayushman Bharat. We gave Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh as coverage. But here in Kerala, there is corruption. If I talk about the law and order situation, rapes are taking place, there is insensitivity towards women. There has been corruption in the field of education, in the recruitment process, in the field of health, corruption in the field of transport. Right from top to bottom, this government is involved in corruption."

"UDF and LDF are two sides of the same coin. Both are corrupt. They are not here to serve the people, but only to serve themselves," Nadda said.

"This Dharna has been very successful, I would like to thank every leader of NDA. We have to remove this corrupt government," the BJP president added.

Nadda also visited the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram and offered prayers.

"Started my day by paying obeisance at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and offering prayers to Lord Mahavishnu for our country's progress and the well-being of our people. The divine aura at this sacred temple engulfs oneself with a feeling of immense gratitude and tranquillity. May the Lord bless us all", the BJP President wrote in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

