Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Pre-wedding festivities have kick-started ahead of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun's wedding and the celebrations are already turning into a star-studded affair.

On Tuesday, the family came together for a pre-wedding ceremony with high-profile guests and cricket icons like Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, and Ravi Shastri bringing in more glamour to the evening.

The Tendulkar family clearly stole the spotlight as Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara and son Arjun posed together for the media in stunning traditional ensembles.

Sachin Tendulkar chose a bright green kurta-pyjama set, which he paired with a printed jacket, while his wife Anjali went for a gorgeous blue outfit. She completed the look with heavy jewellery.

Sara Tendulkar looked glowing and beautiful in a pink lehenga.

The soon-to-be bride, Saaniya Chandhok, also joined the frame as she arrived with her family members for the celebrations. Saaniya opted for a pastel lehenga, looking pretty and adorable.

As the evening unfolded, former Indian cricket star Zaheer Khan arrived for the pre-wedding celebrations with his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge. The couple appeared joyous as they happily posed for the cameras.

Harbhajan Singh was also spotted joining the family with his wife, Geeta Basra. Later in the evening, Irfan Pathan also arrived with his wife, Sara Baig.

Among other high-profile guests were Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, along with his family.

Earlier in February, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Nandanvan, in Mumbai and extended an invitation for the wedding ceremony of his son.

Sachin Tendulkar has also extended invitations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the wedding celebrations.

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year. (ANI)

