New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda extended his best wishes to BJP workers at the foundation laying ceremony (Bhoomi poojan) of nine district BJP offices in Telangana through video-conferencing on Monday.

At the conference, Nadda said, "It is my pleasure to connect with party workers in Telangana on the Bhoomi Poojan of nine BJP district offices in the state. Soon, these district offices will be constructed."

Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans for the party, Nadda said, "We are thankful to the Prime Minister for thinking about the party and taking a pledge for the betterment of the party."

Nadda said, "In order to improve the existing facilities, the Prime Minister asked the party workers to work in harmony and for the people of their respective states. For this, we need party offices in every district."

"Keeping this in mind, Prime Minister pledged that we will build a modern party office in every district through which our party workers could work," said Nadda adding, "And today, I am glad to see that plan being fulfilled. Almost 500 party offices have been built across the country."

Regarding the remaining offices, Nadda said, "As of now, the construction of 12 offices has been completed while that of five is underway. But I assure you, we will be building the few remaining offices as well."

Nadda appreciated the steps taken by the Prime Minister to tackle the spread of coronavirus and improve the economic situation in the country.

According to Nadda, Prime Minister Modi took a bold step in announcing nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19. "He has also encouraged everyone to fight against the virus," said the BJP president.

Updating on the current development to deal with the coronavirus, Nadda said, "In March, we did not have a single hospital for COVID-19 but now, we have 1,400 dedicated COVID hospitals across India."

"Before the pandemic, we had 44,000 beds and now we have 12,50,000 beds and 1,60,000 oxygen beds in the country," Nadda added.

Furthermore, Nadda also recapitulated the economic package announced by the Centre amid the COVID-19.

He also highlighted the efforts made by Telangana BJP workers who have contributed almost Rs 9 crore. "I would like to congratulate the state party workers for giving food packages, personal protection equipment among other essential items to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. They have invested almost Rs 9 crore during COVID-19."

Meanwhile, Nadda condemned the Telangana government for not managing coronavirus properly. He said, "I condemn Telangana government's COVID-19 management. We all know that Telangana does not have a good COVID-19 testing facility. In fact, the state government kept its people deprived of benefits associated with the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Telangana has reported 22,528 active cases and 637 deaths while 57,586 have recovered as of August 10. (ANI)

