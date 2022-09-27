New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to Odisha starting September 29 to strengthen the outfit in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This will be Nadda's first visit to the state after taking over the party's topmost post in 2019.

Before his visit to the state, BJP in-charge Sunil Bansal took stock of the preparedness in Bhubaneswar. He had held meetings with the party workers and assigned tasks. He had also taken part in the training camp on September 13 and 15.

According to the sources, Nadda will address nearly 30,000 workers during his visit to the state. The party believes that an address by the national president would fill them with new energy for the upcoming polls.

"This is the reason why Nadda is visiting every state," said the sources.

Besides this, Nadda will meet the MPs, MLAs, office bearers, and district presidents at the Orissa party Office and take feedback on the delivery of the central government's schemes.

Nadda will also meet the prominent people of Odisha's Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his visit. He will visit Jagannath Puri and also pay tribute to senior BJP MLA Vishnu Shetty and meet his family. Shetty was a BJP MLA from Dhamnagar and Deputy Leader of the Opposition, who passed away at the age of 61.

Nadda will hold a meeting with the core committee in Odisha on the second day where he will discuss the party's situation in the state and instruct the party workers. Nadda will formulate the poll strategy for the 2024 general elections.

He will also hold a press briefing later in the day. (ANI)

