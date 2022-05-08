Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda will visit Rajasthan on Tuesday on a two-day tour of the state.

Nadda will address a booth-level convention at Suratgarh in Sriganganagar district under the Bikaner division of the state on Tuesday, a BJP statement said here on Sunday.

The BJP president subsequently on May 11 inaugurate the party's office in Hanumangarh district, besides digitally inaugurating such offices in nine other districts of the state, it added. BJP's national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh and party's state president Satish Poonia will hold a meeting with party officials at Suratgarh in Sriganganagar and at Hanumangarh on May 9 to discuss preparations for the BJP president's visit, the statement said. The two leaders will also inspect the venues for Nadda's programmes, it added. Both leaders will also accompany Nadda in the booth convention and inauguration programs of district offices on May 10 and 11. Arun Singh will leave for Sriganganagar on Sunday from New Delhi and Satish Poonia will leave for Suratgarh from Jaipur and will reach there on May 9.

