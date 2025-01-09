New Delhi, January 9: The crucial Delhi election management meeting, being chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Thursday, is underway at the party's state unit office. This important meeting aims to review Delhi election preparations ahead of the polls. Approximately 43 committees, formed to oversee various aspects of the Delhi election, such as booth management, social media, advertisements etc. will provide feedback during the meeting. The BJP is gearing up to contest the election, and JP Nadda will offer guidance on the way forward.

Earlier, the Delhi BJP Executive Committee meeting (BJP sanchalan samiti) was chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda. The first meeting of 23 dignitaries over Prominent attendees included Virendra Sachdeva, Vijayant Panda, Alka Gurjar, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, Manoj Tiwari, Yogesh Chandolia, Satish Upadhyay, Manjit Singh Sirsa, Vijendra Gupta, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Praveen Khandelwal, Pawan Sharma, Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Bansuri Swaraj and other were presented. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Sandeep Dikshit Files Defamation Cases Against Atishi and Sanjay Singh Over BJP Funding Allegations.

BJP Chief JP Nadda Chairs Election Management Committee Meeting

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP National President JP Nadda attends the meeting of Delhi BJP election management committee pic.twitter.com/21X6XiiQKP — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2025

JP Nadda reviewed progress and shared the success mantra with the members. Meanwhile, the BJP has stepped up its attack on the AAP. BJP candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely said that Delhi is ready for a government that does not make excuses.

"The administrative structure in Delhi has completely collapsed... The government which has been saying for 10 years that the central government and the Lieutenant Governor are not allowing them to work, and will not allow them to do so in future also, then why are you contesting elections?... If you are not allowed to work then you are contesting elections only to live in the Sheesh Mahal... The people of Delhi are ready for a government which does not make excuses," he said. ‘Arvind Kejriwal Led-AAP Will Win Delhi Assembly Elections 2025’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Makes Mega Claim.

The Delhi assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

Incumbent AAP, which won the previous two terms with massive margins--67 and 62 out of 70 seats--is facing a stiff two-pronged challenge against BJP and the Congress and will be seeking a fourth term by showcasing its 'performance' in the areas of education and health as well as the plethora of welfare schemes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)