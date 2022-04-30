Kohima (Nagaland) [India], April 30 (ANI): Ahead of the assembly election due next year, 21 out of 25 MLAs of the Naga People's Front (NPF) have joined Chief Minster Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland.

The Assembly speaker Sharingain Longkumer approved the merger on Friday directing to Commissioner and Secretary of Nagaland Legislative Assembly to publish the revised "summary of information as per the Rules and correct the Party affiliation of the Members in the relevant records."

"21 members belonging to the Naga People's Front (NPF) led by TR Zeliang have stated in their individual letters as well as in the common Resolution adopted, that they have merged with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. A letter has been received from the president of NDPP accepting the merger," reads the official speaker's order.

The 21 members of NPF, changing their political affiliation, are being led by former chief minister T.R. Zeliang.

After this political development, NDPP now has 42 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. While NPP is left with four MLAs, BJP has 12 and their Independent members. (ANI)

