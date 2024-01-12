Kohima (Nagaland) [India], January 12 (ANI): Over 550 cadets are participating in the All India NCC Trekking Camp being organised at Japfu Christian College, Kigwema, Kohima district, from January 11 to 18, said PRO, Ministry of Defence on Friday.

The trekking camp is the first of its kind being held in Nagaland, in which over 550 NCC cadets along with instructor staff from the states of Rajasthan, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and North Eastern Region are participating, added the statement.

The camp was inaugurated at the Japfu Christian College, Kegwema, on January 12, 2024, by Brig Dipankar Saha, Group Commander, NCC Group, Kohima and Kethosituo Sekhose, Director, Youth Resources & Sports, Government of Nagaland. A trek was also flagged off jointly by both dignitaries.

While addressing the cadets, K Sekhose welcomed the cadets to the serene and culturally rich state of Nagaland. He asked the cadets to make full use of their time and enjoy the pleasant weather and warmth of the state. The group commander emphasised the role of the youth in nation-building while interacting with the cadets, as mentioned in the statement.

The camp is designed to give exposure to adventure to the cadets, coming from various diverse parts of the country to the wilderness around the urban centres, and push them out of their comfort zones in a controlled manner, said the statement further.

The idea is to develop resilience and inculcate in the cadets a love for outdoor activities, along with a sense of accomplishment that follows the successful completion of any challenging activity.

The cadets are organised in four groups for a full-day daily hike in the vicinity of Kigwema and adjoining areas. The second highest peak of Nagaland, Mount Japfu, provides a scenic backdrop to the trekking camp, and the cadets will also be hiking towards this peak.

They will be exposed to the cultural heritage and historical significance of the state through a visit to the Kisama Heritage Village. The camp will culminate on January 18, 2024. (ANI)

