By Arim Sky Zimik

Kohima (Nagaland), 27 June (ANI): Nagaland has been able to contain coronavirus due to strict quarantine policy and more than 200 quarantine centres have been established in the state, said Mmhonlumo Kikon, state spokesperson for COVID-19.

"Nagaland is prepared with the strictest quarantine policy in the country. We have established more than 200 quarantine centers in the state. Because of the strict quarantine policy, we could contain the pandemic," he told ANI.

Kikon said as soon as the returnees come home, they are put in quarantine centre and the institutional quarantine has also been made compulsory.

"There is a paid quarantine as well. For 14 days they have to be in the institutional quarantine. All the returnees were tested and we are ensuring that now from the train station itself, they should be screened," he said.

About the necessary precautions taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the minister said they have augmented healthcare facilities and health infrastructure to handle the cases in the state is satisfactory.

"And since most of our cases are asymptomatic, we have been able to contain it in the state. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been helping the state with medical equipment and RT-PCR test kits from time to time," Kikon added.

Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom earlier said that the state registered 16 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stands at 371 and the number of active cases is 211.

The Biological Safety Levels (BSL)- 2 Lab at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR), Dimapur will be inaugurated on June 27.

The state has not seen any death due to COVID-19. (ANI)

