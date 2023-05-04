Kohima, May 4 (PTI) The Nagaland government has set up a High-Level Committee (HLC) to look into the restructuring and reorganization of the state police and make it more efficient on functional and operational lines, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton said on Thursday.

The HLC will be headed by the Director General of Police (DGP) to look into the restructuring and re-organization of the state police, Patton said while addressing a press conference at Police Headquarters here.

Patton, as the Minister in charge of Home, said that while the state police have grown in numbers, there is an urgent need to make it more efficient on functional and operational lines so that it can effectively deal with current problems as well as for the future.

Patton said Nagaland Police is predominantly armed police centric which may have been a requirement in the past but with changing times, there is a need to re-orient and re-focus on the investigation and related functions like forensic and prosecution.

"Our manpower and resource allocations are skewed towards armed police duties and not towards investigation and law enforcement," he said.

"Modern policing is more about establishing the supremacy of the law through investigation and law enforcement rather than by brute force. Criminals should know that they would be brought to book and for that, the Nagaland Police needs to be ready and prepared," he said.

On the state police initiative on the 'War on Drugs', Patton said during the last four months, systematic efforts have been undertaken to arrest criminals and disrupt the drug peddling and trafficking networks.

In furtherance of Prime Minister and Union Home Minister's 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan', the state police has registered 101 cases and arrested 143 criminals, he said, adding that the arrested persons include six police personnel.

Patton also directed the DGP to quickly complete departmental enquiries against the police personnel arrested to send the message of 'zero tolerance' in society.

He also informed that the state police has set up an Anti-Narcotics Task Force both at the state level with state-wide jurisdiction and in the districts to focus on this problem.

The Deputy CM also asked the DGP to carry out screening of police personnel having issues of substance abuse in the department so that suitable disciplinary and if deemed fit, criminal actions will be taken against them.

On the withdrawal of police personnel deployed as bodyguards and static guards announced on March 24, Patton said although it is an ongoing exercise, the department has so far withdrawn almost 200 bodyguards while static guards are also being rationalized.

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma, Additional DGPs Renchamo P. Kikon and Sandeep Tamgadge were also present during the press conference.

