Kohima, Feb 9 (PTI) The Nagaland government has decided to hold a meeting with tribal bodies and civil society organisations on the Centre's decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and abolish the Free Movement Regime (FRM) between the two countries.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a programme in Phek district on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton said that the state cabinet took the decision on February 8.

Also Read | Jharkhand Road Accident: Class 9 Girl Killed, Two Others Injured After Police Bus Hits Two-Wheeler in Deoghar District.

Asked about the date of the meeting, Patton said it would be held at the earliest.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had recently said that consultations with civil society organisations are required before implementation of the Centre's decision, as many Naga people of the state have properties on the other side of the international border.

Also Read | Government Bringing Laws, Taking Steps To Make Social Media Platforms Accountable, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Central government decided to fence the over 1600 km stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border falling in the North East, ending the Free Movement Regime up to 16 km.

Four northeastern states - Arunachal, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland - share a border with Myanmar.

The NSCN-IM which is negotiating with the Centre on the Naga political issue has stated that the decision cannot be accepted.

Various other Naga civil societies, tribal organisations, Naga political groups and also Chief Angh (King) of Longwa Village in Mon district, whose house has be divided into two nations, have also objected to the decision.

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF), a major student body in the state, on Thursday appealed to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intervene on the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)