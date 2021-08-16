Kohima, Aug 16 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,195 on Monday as 44 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 605, a health bulletin said.

As many as 111 more people were cured of the disease, improving the recovery rate to 91.11 per cent.

Mokokchung district registered the highest number of new cases at 15, followed by Kohima (14) and Dimapur (11), it said.

Two fresh fatalities were recorded in Dimapur, and one each in Kohima and Mokokchung.

The state now has 1,153 active cases, while 26,601 people have recovered from the disease, and 836 patients have migrated to other states so far, the bulletin said.

Nagaland has thus far tested over 2.90 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated 6.39 lakh people, of whom 1.68 lakh have received both doses, it added.

