Kohima, Nov 15 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,885 on Sunday as 135 more people tested positive for the infection, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Twenty more patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,814, he said.

Two fresh fatalities from Dimapur pushed the death toll to 56, health department's director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Six of the 56 deaths are not related to COVID-19, he said.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "135 +ve cases of COVID-19 detected today. Kohima- 71, Dimapur- 53, Tuensang- 9, Kiphire- Mon- 1 each. Also, state reports 20 +ve patients recoveries. Kohima- 18, Dimapur- Tuensang- 1 each."

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 89.16 per cent.

Nagaland now has 916 active cases, while 99 patients have migrated to other states, Hangsing said.

Dimapur has the maximum number of active cases at 540, followed by Kohima (258) and Mon (87).

Of the total coronavirus patients detected in the state, 4,128 are armed forces personnel and 1,731 returnees.

The state has conducted 1,04,878 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, Hangsing said.

"A total of 64,841 samples were tested through RT-PCR method and 34,928 through TrueNat, while 5,109 rapid antigen tests were carried out," he added.

