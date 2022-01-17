Kohima, Jan 17 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday reported 48 new COVID-19 cases, 34 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 32,964, a health department official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 703 as no patient succumbed to the disease for the tenth consecutive day.

Nagaland now has 484 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,520 people have recovered from the disease, including 13 in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus recovery rate has decreased to 92.59 per cent from 92. 68 per cent on Sunday, the official said.

Altogether 1,257 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states to date.

As many as 18,193 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been inoculated in the state till Sunday.

A total of 13,66,191 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,74,065 people in the state thus far, the official said.

