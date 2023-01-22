Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): The annual Asian Waterbird Census is underway at Ambazari and Gorewada lakes on the outskirts of Nagpur city. This Census is conducted every year in January to record the status of critical wetlands and the population of bird species.

Avinash Londhe, Honorary Wildlife Warden, Nagpur District, Maharashtra Forest Department told while speaking to ANI, "59 people including bird experts are taking part in this census being done in Nagpur and areas around it. As per primary data, there has been a loss of habitat, climate changes, and minimum migration this year".

"The number of birds that have migrated here this year has reduced to a two-digit number as compared to being in the 1000s in previous years. The situation is alarming," he added.

The bird watchers and authorities spotted species of native and exotic birds in the Asian water bird Census in Maharashtra. The initiative is a part of the global International water bird Census that supports the conservation and management of wetlands and water birds worldwide.

The Forest department and the district biodiversity committee spotted various species of native and exotic birds at Ambazari and Gorewada lake on the outskirts of the city. The photographs of the birds and information gathered during the inspection are uploaded on the websites. It becomes easier to plan and take measures for their conservation.

The Asian water bird Census is conducted every year in January to record the status of important wetlands and the population of bird species. It can be conducted in any part of the country.

With their habitats shrinking, monitoring the number of water birds and their food availability is necessary. (ANI)

