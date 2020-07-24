Nagpur, Jul 24 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur district increased by 222 on Friday to reach 3,687 while 100 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 2,307, an official said.

Four deaths during the day took the toll in the district to 70, he added.

The number of active cases in Nagpur is 1,310.

