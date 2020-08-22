Nagpur, Aug 22 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nagpur district rose by 869 to 19,615 on Saturday, an official release said.

With 30 people succumbing in the day, the cumulative toll mounted to 683, including 501 fatalities from Nagpur city and 182 from rural areas, it said.

A total of 875 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 10,239, the release said.

Nagpur district now has 8,693 active cases.

