Nagpur, Nov 30 (PTI) The anti narcotics cell of Nagpur Crime Branch on Monday arrested a man allegedly with 135 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 5.40 lakh in the illicit market, an official said.

Mohammad Owais Shafi Shaikh (26) was held near VCA ground and has told police he purchased the contraband from one Aamir Atiq Khan of Mumbai, he added.

An NDPS Act case has been registered at Sadar police station, he said.

