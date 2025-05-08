Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): People took to the roads of Nagpur and carried out a grand torch rally to celebrate the valour of the Indian Army after the conduct of the Operation Sindoor.

A local lauded the Indian government, further stating that the army would not only attack Pok but also kill the terrorists wherever they were hiding.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The Indian government had promised the countrymen. The Indian Army first attacked by entering, then attacked a second time through an air strike, and this time we will not only attack Pok, we will kill the terrorists wherever they are hiding... Whenever there was a war with Pakistan, our army always won, but whenever there was a dialogue on the negotiating table, the army always lost. This time, the Indian government gave a free hand to the army. The army is ready to eliminate anyone who tries to trouble Indian citizens and this message was given by the Prime Minister... "

He further stated that Operation Sindoor had been given the name to show that if the country was unable to bring back the sindoor (vermilion), at least those who wiped it off would not be spared.

"Operation Sindoor has probably been named to give the message that even if we are not able to bring back the sindoor, we will not spare those who wipe it off from the maang of our sisters and daughters... Sindoor has two words - Sindh and 'door', which means that Sindh has been separated from them (Pakistan)... We not only took out a candle march for the victims of the attack on April 22, but today we are also taking out a torch rally in support of the Indian Army..." he further said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his appreciation for the Indian forces involved in Operation Sindoor, calling it a significant success.

"I want to thank and congratulate our forces for entering Pakistan and hitting nine precise targets, the establishments of dreaded terrorists," Fadnavis said.

He particularly acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "I want to especially thank PM Narendra Modi. He has stood up to his promises."

CM Fadnavis highlighted, "The precision with which the targets were hit, there has been no civilian casualty, and only terrorists have been hit." (ANI)

