Nagpur, Dec 2 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 453 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 1,12,733, an official release said.

With 11 deaths due to COVID-19, the overall toll rose to 3,692, it said.

A total of 264 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 1,03,830.

The district has 5,211 active cases.

