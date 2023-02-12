Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], February 12 (ANI): Fire broke out in a market in Nainital on Sunday morning after which several fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the situation, the officials informed

The incident occurred at around 3 am on Sunday.

Several fire tenders reached to the spot and controlled the situation.

No loss of lives has been reported in the case so far, the officials said.

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

