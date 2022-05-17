Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) 'HANSA-NG', a two-seater flying trainer aircraft, design and developed by CSIR-NAL, has successfully completed in-flight engine relight test at DRDO's Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) facility at Challakere on Tuesday.

Flight test was carried out at an altitude of 7,000-8,000 feet with the speed range of 60 to 70 knots by Wg Cdr K V Prakash and Wg Cdr NDS Reddy, Test Pilots from Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Indian Air force (IAF), NAL said in a release.

In-flight engine relight capability of the aircraft was demonstrated with wind milling propeller and starter assisted start, it said, the aircraft handling characteristics and flight parameters were found to be normal during these test flights.

CSIR-NAL mentioned that the in-flight engine relight test is the most critical and important milestone towards certification of the aircraft by DGCA.

The aircraft was ferried to ATR, Challakere on May 16, after obtaining necessary approvals from DGCA.

The flight tests were monitored by Abbani Rinku, Project Director of HANSA along with design team of CSIR-NAL and flight test crew from ASTE - Wg Cdr Senthil Kumar, Flight Test Director, Sq Ldr Sahil Sarin, Safety pilot and Gp Capt M Rangachari, Chief Test Pilot, the release said.

Jitendra J Jadhav, Director, CSIR-NAL said, the combined and coordinated efforts of the integrated team resulted in text book execution of the test flights.

