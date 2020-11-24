Mathura, Nov 24 (PTI) A district court on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of the two people who had offered namaz at a temple here last month.

Police had arrested a man and booked three others after a video clip showing two of them offering namaz surfaced on social media.

The accused were identified as Faizal Khan, Chand Mohammad, Alok Ratan and Neelesh Gupta.

According to the FIR, the accused reportedly belonged to a Delhi-based organisation, Khudai Khidmatgar, and came to Mathura's Nand Baba temple temple on October 29, where two of them offered namaz.

The bail pleas were moved by Faizal Khan and Chand Mohammad. While Faizal is lodged in the jail, Chand Mohammad is yet to be arrested. He had applied for an anticipatory bail.

District Government Counsel (Crime) Shiv Ram Singh said the court of Additional District Judge-II Mahendra Nath rejected the bail pleas of Faizal Khan and Chand Mohammad.

The accused failed to give a convincing explanation of their claim of being members of the Khudai Khidmatgar, he said.

Singh said Faizal Khan could not give a convincing reply about Rs 6.5 lakh kept in his account. It is apprehended that the amount is part of funding from some foreign agency, he said.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the accused, Madhuban Datt Chaturvedi, said, “We did our best but could not convince the court.”

He said they will move the Allahabad High Court for bail.

