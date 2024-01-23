Screenshot of video posted by Bhupendra Yadav of cheetah with her cubs (Photo credit/ X@byadavbjp)

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): A Namibian Cheetah has given birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

This comes just weeks after another cheetah, Aasha, gave birth to her cubs. Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952. They were reintroduced through the ambitious project in 2022.

Taking to X, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav congratulated all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers.

"Kuno's new cubs! A Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs. Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat's wildlife thrive," Yadav said in a post on 'X'.

In 2022, eight Cheetahs - brought from Namibia - were introduced in India under Project Cheetah. Subsequently, twelve cheetahs from South Africa were also translocated and released in Kuno National Park in February 2023.

Last week, a cheetah translocated from Namibia, died at Kuno National Park. So far, seven adult cheetahs and three cubs born in India have died since March 2023.

In May 2023, the Supreme Court voiced concern over the death of the big cats and asked the Union government to file a detailed affidavit explaining the reasons behind the deaths and remedial measures taken to prevent the deaths. (ANI)

