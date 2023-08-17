Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 (ANI): The Nampally Court has sentenced a 26-year-old boy to sixteen days’ imprisonment for misbehaving with a woman.

The accused, Mohd Irfan Ali, a 26-year-old youth, had misbehaved with a woman after she refused to get on the bike with him.

A case was registered against Ali following the complaint of the victim.

"On August 11, she was going home from vegetable market. While she was walking home, an unknown person on a bike stopped in front of her. The accused asked her to get on the bike but she refused. The accused hit her on her back and sped away," the complaint said.

According to the police, the Nampally Special Metropolitan Magistrate has given a judgement sentencing the accused Mohd Irfan Ali for 16 days imprisonment. (ANI)

