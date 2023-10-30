New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday clarified the incident where two bike-borne youths were thrashed by a group following an altercation allegedly a day ago is not "connected" with Balmiki Jayanti procession.

Police further said that no motorbikes were used in the procession that concluded peacefully sometime later.

"The procession went to its pre-decided route and they were about half a kilometre away. They took the route through E Block in front of Masjid to reach the procession. This route is never used for Balmiki processions, as it is dominated by the other community," the official said.

"Ankit and his friend Sidhu were driving fast and shouting some slogans. While the other boys on their two-wheelers managed to pass through, Ankit and Sidhu were intercepted by some Muslim boys near E Block Masjid. An altercation ensued in which Ankit and Sidhu were thrashed and their motorcycles were damaged," the official explained.

The incident occurred in Delhi's Nand Nagri on Saturday.

Following the incident, police said they had filed a case under sections 323/ 341/ 506/ 427/34 of the Indian Penal Code at Nand Nagri police station.

During the inquiry, Police said it was found that on Saturday at 6:30 pm Ankit (19), a resident of Dilshad Garden, Delhi along with his friends had come from Dilshad Garden to Nand Nagri to participate in the Balmiki Jayanti procession. "They were about 10-12 boys on 5-6 two-wheelers," a Delhi police official said.

Police said that the duo were taken to GTB Hospital for treatment.

"The doctor mentioned no fresh injury on Ankit's MLC. Whereas, on Sidhu's MLC doctor mentioned - abrasion left side of the neck and a bruise on the left side back and the scapular region," police said

"It is pertinent to mention here that the incident is not connected with Balmiki Procession, which concluded peacefully sometime later," as per police.

"It was properly covered by 2 Inspector rank officers, local deployment and one platoon Outer Force. Also, there were no motorcycles in the procession. All participants were either on foot or on Jhankis," police said.

Following the incident, police said some local boys have been rounded up."Efforts are being made to identify the culprits," police said.

"Further investigation into the case is in progress," police said. (ANI)

