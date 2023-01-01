Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday clarified that Nandini Dairy will always maintain its separate identity in the coming years.

Bommai told reporters here that the merger of Nandini into AMUL is a wrong imagination and no one must criticize just for using the imagination.

"Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah has spoken with clarity and what he meant was that each one must cooperate. Both Nandini and Amul must cooperate in technical and marketing. Shah had said these are two big companies and work for hand in cooperation and that does not mean a merger. The Nandini Dairy will maintain its 'brand' for hundreds of years," he said.

The Chief Minister said Shah had said there will be benefits if both of them worked together in some sector.

"If Nandini or Amul is technically ahead, the same thing can be exchanged, and even there could be an exchange in administrative matters. The Union Minister's statement must not be misunderstood and politicized," he said.

"As CM, I am saying that the Nandini will have a separate identity forever," Bommai added.

Reacting to a statement on the reservation, Bommai said everything will be crystal clear when the final report is submitted.

"Everything will be fine within the ambit of the Constitution," he said. (ANI)

