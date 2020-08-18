New Delhi [india], Aug 17 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flagged off a mobile clinic provided by Ministry of Minority Affairs to Holy Family Hospital here.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said a lot of progress has been made in improving health infrastructure in the country to combat COVID-19.

According to an official release, he also said that National Digital Health Mission has been launched and every Indian will be given a health ID.

"National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India's health sector. All tests of an individual, every disease, which doctor gave which medicine, reports, all these information will be contained in this one health ID," Naqvi said.

He said the government is making continuous efforts towards modernization of health facilities.

The Minister said that during the coronavirus period, the government has provided free ration to more than 80 crore people. (ANI

