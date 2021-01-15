Nashik, Jan 15 (PTI) Nashik district authorities on Friday allowed private coaching classes to start operations for standards IX to XII for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began last year, an official said.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare said schools which had reopened were seeing 70-80 per cent attendance, and active COVID-19 cases had come down to less than 1,500 in the district, due to which coaching classes were being allowed to resume.

"As per the demand of the private coaching class owners and parents, the district administration is giving permission to start coaching classes for standards IX to XII," he said.

