Nashik, Mar 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra rose to 1,30,712 after 1,135 cases were detected on Friday, the third consecutive day the addition has been in the 1,000 plus range, an official said.

The day also saw eight deaths and 456 people getting discharged, leaving the district with a toll of 2,166 and recovery count of 1,22,167, he added.

With 3,747 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,73,508, he said. PTI

