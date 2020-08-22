Nashik, Aug 22 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 29,000 mark and reached 29,335 on Saturday with addition of 912 patients, health officials said.

The virus claimed six more lives, taking the toll to 761, they said.

A total of 412 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries in the district to 23,777, officials added.

