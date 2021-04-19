Nashik, Apr 19 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 2,70,615 with the addition of a record 6,845 new infections on Monday, health department officials said.

It was the highest-ever one-day spike in cases in the district since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous highest one-day count was 6,829 cases, recorded on April 14.

The infection claimed 40 more lives which took the death toll in the district to 2,975, they said.

Of these, 21 patients were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas and 19 from other parts of the district.

Also, 4,117 patients recovered from the infection during the day, pushing the tally of discharged cases to 2,26,485, the officials said.

As many as 10,18,520 swabs have been tested for coronavirus till date in the district, of which 21,373 were examined on Monday, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)