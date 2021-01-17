Nashik, Jan 17 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik in Maharashtra rose to 1,13,686 after 128 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the death toll increased by one and the recovery count by 190, an official said.

The district has so far witnessed 2,029 COVID-19 deaths, while 1,10,342 have recovered, he added.

With 498 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,69,199, the official said.

