Nashik, Dec 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 4,13,481 with the addition of 48 cases on Friday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,748, an official said.

So far, 4,04,251 people have been discharged post recovery, including 60 during the day, he said.

With 4,396 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 29,98,633, he added.

