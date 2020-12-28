Nashik, Dec 28 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,09,335 after 216 people were detected with the infection on Monday, an official said.

Five deaths took the toll to 1,955, while 497 people getting discharged from hospitals took the recovery count to 1,05,314, he added.

With 1,857 samples being tested on Monday, the overall number of tests conducted in the district rose to 4,25,010.

