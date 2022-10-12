New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The inaugural session of three days "WADA Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) Symposium- 2022", was addressed by Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday in the capital.

Adding further Thakur said that the Government of India has recently enacted the anti-doping statute called the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, which has been our long-standing goal as a mark of India's unfaltering commitment to the global anti-doping movement. The Act is a manifestation of the Government of India's strong resolve for clean sport at all levels in the country.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Bus Carrying 27 Passengers From Bhiwandi Catches Fire in Pune, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

He also stated that hosting the ABP Symposium for the first time in our history is more special for us as we are celebrating our 75th year of Indian independence as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is consistently achieving new heights in the global sporting landscape.

Thakur highlighted that Athlete Biological Passport is a very important scientific tool in anti-doping and the related research provides the world an opportunity to not only detect but deter doping in sports. He hoped that this Symposium turns out to be a big milestone in not only the evolution and bolstering up of ABP but also in our collective fight against doping. Union Minister urged all the participants to utilize this opportunity to equip ourselves with knowledge, tools, research, and expertise that would empower us to protect our athletes and the entire sport ecosystem from the menace of doping. This symposium will enable us to strengthen the Anti-doping programme in India.

Also Read | MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for for 55 Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online at mpvidhansabha.nic.in.

He added that in the past one year, we have increased our contribution to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and our contribution is 4th highest in Asia. We are also a major contributor to the Voluntary Fund of UNESCO. "To ensure that our athletes are protected from inadvertent doping due to consumption of nutritional supplements with prohibited substances, NADA is collaborating with National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)