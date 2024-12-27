New Delhi, December 27: The national flag has been draped over the bier carrying the mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi. According to sources, the last rites of the former PM will be carried out with full state honours.

The daughter of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will arrive in India post-midnight, Congress sources said on Friday, adding that the mortal remains of the former PM will be kept at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: PM Narendra Modi Pays Last Respect to Former PM at His Residence (Watch Video).

National Flag Draped Over Bier Carrying Manmohan Singh’s Mortal Remains

#WATCH | National flag draped over the bier carrying the mortal remains of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi (Video source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/6PbxZA5qJ2 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2024

The party sources informed that the 'last darshan' will be scheduled for Saturday between 8:00 to 10:00 in the morning. All leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will pay tribute to the former PM at the AICC office after which the last rites will be carried out.

Singh, renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as the Finance Minister of India, will be cremated near Rajghat, at the location where the last rites of Prime Ministers are performed. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Former PM’s Contributions to Bharat Will Always Be Remembered, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Several politicians and personalities from all walks of life have been expressing their sorrow over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night said that condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014 and was the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Serving as the finance minister of India in PV Narasimha Rao's government, Singh has been given credit for economic liberalisation in the country in 1991. The reforms made the Indian economy more accessible to foreign investors, which increased FDI and reduced government control. It greatly contributed to the country's economic growth.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which later came to be known as MGNREGA. The Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under the Manmohan Singh government, which made the transparency of information between the government and the public better. He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)