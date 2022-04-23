Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Eleven-year-old Shubhi Gupta has created history of sorts by becoming the first girl from Uttar Pradesh to win the Under 12 Chess Championship trophy, that was recently held in Karnataka.

The class 7 student, resident of Ghaziabad who began playing when she was in class 2 has already bagged numerous trophies and awards at state leverl inter-school chess tournaments.

Shubhi clinched the MPL 34th National U-12 Girls Chess Championship 2022 held earlier in April.

Seeing her growing interest in playing chess, Shubi's family started playing chess with her at home and soon she was admitted into Chess Academy.

The teen often notches up high ranks in almost all the matches she plays.

The champion's father Pradeep Gupta said that seeing Shubhi's growing interest the family decided to help her excel in the field. He said that her talent helped her secure medals and trophies in every match she has played.

"This kept us motivated and we kept motivating Shubhi with full dedication. We are proud of our daughter for bringing laurels to the state. She is the first daughter of Uttar Pradesh who has secured the first position in the Under 12 Chess Championship held in Karnataka.

The teen champion's father said that now Shubhi has set her sights on international level competitions.

"Soon an Under 16 Chess Championship is going to be held at the international level. Shubhi is preparing for it with full dedication. We are sure that our daughter will shine and make us and the state proud there as well," Gupta added.

The teen's mother Seema said that her daughter's interest grew at a very young age but her dedication to the game has made the family proud while adding "At first I thought she is young but as she continued to bring trophies and medals, seeing her dedication, we decided to take it forward for her. We started playing chess with her, and this made her extremely happy."

She said, "Shubhi has never given us chance to complain about her studies as well. Her teachers and school are happy with her as she completes all her school work timely in spite of the chess tournaments and academy."

Seema further said, "She is a disciplined child and manages her studies very well. If she has to go out to play chess, she completes her work first after coming home. Whatever she does, she does it with full dedication and hard work and this is why believe her. We have high hopes that in the coming Under 16 International Chess Championship, she will make us proud," added Seema. (ANI)

