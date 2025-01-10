New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 on January 12, the National Youth Day, at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The PM will also interact with thousands of young leaders.

Every year since 1985, the Government of India observes January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, as the National Youth Day.

"The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aims to break the 25 year old tradition of holding the National Youth Festival in a conventional manner. It aligns with the Prime Minister's Independence Day call to engage 1 lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them a national platform to make their ideas for Viksit Bharat, a reality," read a statement by the Prime Minister's office.

PM Modi will participate in multiple activities designed to inspire, motivate, and empower the nation's 'future leaders.'

Additionally, the young people will also give a presentation to the PM, representing the thematic areas which are "pivotal to India's development."

"These presentations reflect the innovative ideas and solutions proposed by young leaders to address some of India's most pressing challenges," the statement added.

The PM will also release a compilation of the best essays written by participants on the ten themes. These themes encompass diverse areas such as technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture.

"PM will join the young leaders for lunch, providing them an opportunity to share their ideas, experiences, and aspirations directly to him. This personal interaction will bridge the gap between governance and youth aspirations, fostering a deeper sense of ownership and responsibility among the participants," the statement added.

The dialogue will kick-start on January 11, where the 'young leaders' will engage in competitions, activities, and cultural and thematic presentations.

"It will also include deliberations on the themes led by mentors and domain experts. It will also witness cultural performances and a drone show, showcasing India's artistic heritage while symbolizing its modern advancements," the statement mentioned.

The 3,000 dynamic and motivated youth have been selected to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, through the Viksit Bharat Challenge, a meticulously crafted, merit-based multi level selection process to identify and showcase the most motivated and dynamic young voices from across the nation.

According to the statement, the selection process for the 3000 participants was of three stages. The first stage was the Viksit Bharat Quiz, conducted in 12 languages. 30 lakh people participated in the first stage.

Those who qualified for the next stage went on to participate in essay writing, articulating their ideas on 10 pivotal themes relating to realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'

"In the 3rd stage, State Rounds, 25 candidates per theme advanced to participate in rigorous in-person competitions. Each state identified its top three participants from each track, forming dynamic teams for the national event in Delhi," it added.

1,500 participants from the Viksit Bharat Challenge Track, representing the top 500 teams from State Championships; 1,000 participants from the Traditional Track, chosen through state-level youth festivals, cultural programs, and exhibitions on innovation in science and technology; and 500 Pathbreakers, invited for their contributions in different areas will be participating in the Dialogue. (ANI)

