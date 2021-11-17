Kotdwar, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated a bird- watching facility at the Pakhro range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Speaking on the occasion Rawat said bird watching has been added to tourism in Uttarakhand for the first time.

"There are around 500 bird species in Corbett. The addition of a new feature like nature trail bird watching will attract more and more bird lovers to Corbett besides giving a boost to homestay facilities in adjoining villages," he said.

“Four gates have been built in Kotdwar area through which tourists can now enter Corbett,” he said, adding it will open up fresh employment avenues for locals on a big scale.

The forest minister also launched a website of Kalagarh forest division on the occasion, saying it will prove to be very informative for tourists

Pakhro, Vatanvasa and Durga Devi safari zones of the reserve also had their annual opening from Wednesday.

