Thane, Aug 3 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have suspended the licences of four orchestra bars for allegedly violating permit regulations, officials said on Thursday.

Following complaints, the police recently conducted raids on these bars and found they were flouting norms, a police release said.

Hence, the action has been taken violation of the Rules for Licensing and Controlling Places of Public Amusement (other than cinemas) and Performances for Public Amusement, the release said.

The licences of the four bars were suspended for periods varying from one to three months beginning Thursday, it added.

