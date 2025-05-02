Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Navi Mumbai resident Subodh Patil, who was injured in the Pahalgam terror attack and was subsequently treated in Kashmir, has returned home to a hearty welcome by neighbours and locals.

Patil (60) reached his home at Royal Heights Apartments in the Kamothe area along with his wife on Thursday night, said an official.

The couple was welcomed by their neighbours, relatives and locals in the area, he said.

Patil and his wife were part of a group of 39 tourists who had made a trip to Pahalgam arranged by Nisarg Paryatan Tours, the police official said.

He sustained a bullet injury to his neck when terrorists fired indiscriminately at tourists in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22. Patil was at a tea stall at the time.

He was admitted to the Army hospital in Pahalgam and was allowed to go home after recovery, the official said.

Twenty-six people, including six tourists from Maharashtra, were killed in the terror attack.

