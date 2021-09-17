Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 17 (ANI): Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu hit out at Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) calling him the 'creator and defender' of the farm laws passed in the Parliament last year.

"There are lies, white lies, then there is a bundle of lies called Sukha Gappi @officeofssbadal. The creators and defenders of the black laws are shedding crocodile tears today!! Your drama stands exposed. #BlackDay," said Sidhu in a tweet.

Badal today reached the Rakabganj Gurdwara in Delhi where SAD workers had gathered in large numbers to protest against the three farm laws.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) double-crossed the farmers over the issue of farm laws and claimed that the laws were drafted with the consent of SAD, with Harsimrat Kaur Badal as a Union Minister.

He also claimed that even the former CM Parkash Singh Badal, at that time, argued in favour of those laws, but the SAD is now changing their tune completely when their move has backfired.

Farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

