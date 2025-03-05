New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Indian Railway Finance Corporation, which earned Navratna status from the government, on Wednesday said that with this recognition, it can go beyond its present funding activities to the needs of the Indian Railways to all other companies operating in the whole rail eco-system.

Interacting with the media persons to update the future plans after being awarded the Navratna status, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) CMD and CEO Manoj Kumar Dubey said the company, which was funding to the Indian Railways, has now got wider legroom to finance all other companies and activities which come under the rail logistics eco-system.

Also Read | ‘Bangladesh Got No Official Response From India on Sheikh Hasina's Extradition Request’, Says Government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

On March 3, 2025, the government approved the upgradation of IRCTC and IRFC to Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises.

Dubey said that his company will have several edges as compared to his competitors when it comes to bidding for railway-linked projects because the IRFC maintains very low expenses, has access to cheap raw material (loan) and it wants a margin of over 40 paise, a margin it gets from the Railways currently.

Also Read | Cabinet Nod for Supply of Generic Veterinary Medicines Under INR 3,880-Crore Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme.

He informed that the firm has funded Rs 5 lakh crore to the Indian Railways till date, however, the Railways hasn't taken any loan from it for the past two years.

“As and when the railways require money, it has to come to us and that business is always assured to us. Apart from that, what we have embarked upon is anything back and forth linkage with the railways we wish to fund,” Dubey said.

“We have found that in our gamut of systems others are funding with a big margin of 200 and 250 basis points. Think over a scenario that I am funding with anything between 40 bips to 150 bips and the kind of yield it will give to my bottomline,” he added.

Dubey banked upon the company's zero NPA status.

“Out of all the three government financial institutions -- the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and IRFC -- that can issue 54EC bonds (capital gain bonds), our nil NPA status makes us safest among all,” he said.

A press statement from the company said that it has already secured funding for 20 BOBR (Bogie Open Bottom Rapid discharge railway wagon) rakes for NTPC worth 700 crore and was recently declared the lowest bidder to finance a Rs 3190 crore loan for PatratuVidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL), a subsidiary of NTPC

“Additionally, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NTPC GEL), has accepted IRFC's bid for Rs 7600 crore for a Rupee Term Loan (RTL) against its Request for Proposal,” the press note said.

“IRFC is also actively exploring opportunities to fund rolling stock requirements for Indian Railways customers, container train operators, renewable energy needs of Indian Railways, Metro Rail Projects, port rail connectivity and PPP projects sanctioned by Indian Railways," it added.

Dubey said that IRFC has played a key role in funding nearly 80 per cent of Indian Railways locos, coaches and wagons, including the Vande Bharat Express trains.

At present, nearly 86 per cent of the company is owned by the Ministry of Railways and nearly 13 per cent by all diverse shareholders in the country as well as overseas, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)