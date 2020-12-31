New Delhi, December 31: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday took stock of Indian Navy's operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea during a visit to a key naval installation in Gujarat, officials said. Admiral Singh visited INS Dwarka which is a forward naval base at Okha in Gujarat.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) was briefed about key operational matters by senior officials on overall maritime operations and security aspects relevant to Gujarat, Daman and Diu (GD&D) naval areas. 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Impinge on India's Sovereignty', Says Navy Chief Karambir Singh at Raisina Dialogue.

Indian Navy's Tweet

CHIEF OF THE NAVAL STAFF (CNS) VISITS GUJARAT DAMAN AND DIU NAVAL AREA Admiral Karambir Singh, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) visited INS Dwarka, Indian Navy's forward operating base at Okha, Gujarat, on New Year's Eve. https://t.co/mmEcXpvGwW pic.twitter.com/QMPMedUFK2 — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) December 31, 2020

He also took stock of coastal surveillance initiatives in the areas and interacted with personnel from the Okha naval station and other units, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

"Appreciating the quality work put in by the station, he encouraged the personnel to keep up the good work as INS Dwarka enters its Golden Jubilee year. The CNS also wished all personnel and families at GD&D area the very best for the New Year," the Navy said.

