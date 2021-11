Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday gave an undertaking before a division bench of Bombay High Court that he will not tweet against Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede till the court hears the matter next on 9 December.

This comes after the court reprimanded Nawab Malik for not approaching the caste scrutiny committee but making allegations about Wankhede's caste certificate in media.

Earlier on Thursday, sharing the death certificate of Sameer Wankhede's mother, Malik alleged that the NCB official had forged the document.

Malik alleged that there are two death certificates of Zahida Dawood Wankhede, with each mentioning different religions.

Sharing both the death certificates, Malik in a tweet said, "Another forgery, Muslim for funeral and Hindu for the official document? Blessed is Dawood Gyandev."

The Maharashtra Minister has been continuously attacking Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case.

The high-profile drug bust case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested has now turned into a war of words between Maharashtra Minister Malik and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Malik had alleged that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been shielding NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and accused Fadnavis of "criminalisation of politics". (ANI)

