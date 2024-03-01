New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority on Friday asked broadcasters to refrain from promoting homophobia and stereotypes or publicising one's gender identity or sexual orientation without consent.

In new guidelines on LGBTQIA+ community coverage, the regulatory authority for television and digital media urged broadcasters to report "accurately, objectively and sensitively" on issues relating to the LGBTQIA+ community.

The 'Specific Guidelines for Reportage on Issues Concerning the LGBTQIA+' noted that non-sensitive and inaccurate reporting regarding the community has serious social repercussions.

The guidelines state that reporting should not sensationalise or create panic, distress or undue fear among viewers.

It asked broadcasters to avoid broadcasting any news which sensationalises the issues related to LGBTQIA+ community.

It said that broadcasters "must refrain from using any expression or slurs" which may be construed as hate speech against the LGBTQIA+ community. While reporting about issues concerning the community, it said, the broadcasters must ensure that reporting "does not promote homophobia or transphobia or negative stereotypes."

Highlighting the 'Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards' that requires channels to not intrude in private lives unless there is clearly established and identifiable public interest, and must respect the privacy of LGBTQIA+ individuals.

They should "not disclose" the personal information, including gender identity or sexual orientation of a person without their consent. It also noted that the Supreme Court has held that privacy is a fundamental right.

"Since news media has the most potent influence on public opinion, broadcasters while reporting on any member of the LGBTQIA+ community must endeavour to use inclusive and gender-neutral language, respect the individuals' preferred pronouns and names," the new guidelines said.

The guidelines also advised broadcasters that they must strive for diverse representation and ensure that voices from different segments of the LGBTQIA+ community are provided a platform to express their views as far as possible while reporting on any issue concerning them.

