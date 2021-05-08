Srinagar, May 8 (PTI) The National Conference on Saturday condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa mosque and attack on worshippers by Israeli police, terming it a severe violation of human rights and international accords.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, in a statement, said the incident has hurt the feelings of Muslims all over the world.

“The perpetrators of the heinous action must be brought to justice in the interest of the peace and stability in the region. We in Kashmir are outraged at this attack. I echo the sentiments of my people and condemn the monstrous action in unequivocal terms,” he said.

Sagar said the aggression cannot be tolerated and the world community cannot act as a mute spectator to the Israeli aggression against the unarmed and peaceful Palestinians.

“The international community must and should act against Israeli aggression. We pray rich tributes to the courage and sacrifices of the Palestinians. I pray for the fast recuperation of the injured. May Almighty protect all the holy sites of Islam,” he said.

