New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has secured the deportation of a kingpin behind the trans-national drug trafficking syndicate from Malaysia with the assistance of other national and international agencies from Malaysia.

According to an official release, the investigation began with the seizure of approximately 200 grams of cocaine concealed inside a projector in a parcel sent from Mumbai to Australia through a DHL courier on January 21.

Following a bottom-to-top investigative approach, NCB subsequently recovered 11.540 kg of cocaine, 4.9 kg of cannabis, and 5.5 kg of cannabis-based gummies from the residence of a syndicate member in Navi Mumbai.

Investigation disclosed a well-oiled trans-national syndicate involved in trafficking of Cocaine from USA to India and is further distribution within India and outside. It further revealed the involvement of Clearing House Agent (CHA) and hawala operators.

A total of eight persons have been arrested so far and the kingpin, who had been absconding since 2021 after being named in an NCB case involving LSD trafficking, was initially traced to Thailand and later located in Malaysia. A Red Notice was issued by the NCB, which ultimately led to his deportation to India.

Investigation in this case has already revealed that the syndicate was operating for at least one year and multiple consignments of cocaine to air cargo were received at Mumbai during this period.

Interrogation of the kingpin brought from Malaysia is likely to reveal more details of his operations including the source of drugs in USA.

Financial investigation in the case has already led to identification of assets including properties and bank accounts in Thailand. Efforts are on for attachment of these properties.

Earlier this month only, NCB was successful in deportation of one accused from UAE who was involved in drug trafficking case in Bengaluru.

These operations exemplify NCB relentless approach to nab members of transnational drug syndicates involved in drug trafficking. (ANI)

