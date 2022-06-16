Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 7,200 bottles of cough syrup containing Codeine, worth Rs 40 lakh, and arrested two persons in Bhiwandi town of neighbouring Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Indians’ Funds in Swiss Banks Jump 50% to Over Rs 30,000 Crore on Surge in Securities, Institutional Holdings; Customer Deposits Up Too.

In an operation conducted on Wednesday night, a team from the NCB apprehended the accused after chasing them on Bhiwani highway, the official said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stalking, Sending Obscene Messages to Over 200 Women.

The contraband, which was being transported in a pick-up truck, was to be delivered in Bhiwandi area to customers in retail at various areas in Mumbai and Thane, he said.

Interrogations revealed that the accused, who were carrier and receiver of the contraband, were important members of a syndicate dealing in the illegal supply of Codeine-based cough syrups (CBCS), the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)